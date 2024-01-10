Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $120.25 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 9.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $897.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $924.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.