Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KVH Industries by 7,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KVH Industries by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,659. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

