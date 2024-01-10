Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 155,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

