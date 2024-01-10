Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $208.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,123. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

