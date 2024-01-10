Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 472,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 65,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

