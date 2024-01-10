Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 191,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%.

In other news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

