Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $34.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.12. 119,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,177. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

