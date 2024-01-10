Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. 425,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,912. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

