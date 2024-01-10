Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.66. 8,907,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,674,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $273.12 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

