Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Luxfer has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.6%.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.83.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,483.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,735 shares of company stock worth $158,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 188.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

