Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,283. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $214.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

