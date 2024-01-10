Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.