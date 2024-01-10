Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $747.97. 182,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.57 and a 1 year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

