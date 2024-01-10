Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. 554,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.