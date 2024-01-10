KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

KLAC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.89. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.