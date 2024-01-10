JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

