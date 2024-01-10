Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2652166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

