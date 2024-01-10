Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 91,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

