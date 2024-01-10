iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Position Cut by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 152,083 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

