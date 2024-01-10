iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 145,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.