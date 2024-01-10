International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 7.8 %

THM opened at $0.64 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

