Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,581 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.09% of Intel worth $128,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

