ING Groep NV Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. 31,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

