I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -99.72% -42.90% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and I-Mab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.50) -16.90 I-Mab -$253.77 million -0.73 -$363.53 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cerevel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.82, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 915.63%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

I-Mab beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.