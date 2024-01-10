Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 487 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $1,075.22. The stock had a trading volume of 466,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

