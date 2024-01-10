Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.32 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

GWW traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.03. 33,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $805.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.05. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $544.95 and a one year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

