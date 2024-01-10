Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. 722,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

