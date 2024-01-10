Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,075.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

