Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.