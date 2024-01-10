Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

