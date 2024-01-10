Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.76 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

