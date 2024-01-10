HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.20 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.59.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. On average, analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

