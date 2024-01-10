Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

