Gratus Capital LLC Has $444,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $457.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

