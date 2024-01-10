Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,481 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

