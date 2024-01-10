Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

