Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Rentals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $548.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

