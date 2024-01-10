Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Down to $86.06

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.06, but opened at $83.90. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 1,252,219 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.