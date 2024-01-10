General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.49

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 369986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.