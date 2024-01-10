GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
