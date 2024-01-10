GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

