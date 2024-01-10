Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 18,093 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 24.7% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Netflix by 117.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.15 and a 200-day moving average of $433.29. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.