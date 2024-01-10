Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,261.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,079.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,179.32 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

