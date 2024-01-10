Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 81.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 579,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 259,702 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

