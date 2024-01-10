First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $280.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

