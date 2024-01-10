First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $26.59 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $458.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

