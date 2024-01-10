FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

