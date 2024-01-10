ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
