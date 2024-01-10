ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

