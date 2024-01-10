Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

