Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $61.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.