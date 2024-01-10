Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
QCR Stock Performance
Shares of QCRH stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $61.03.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
QCR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
