Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $151,000 Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -157.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

