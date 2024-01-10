Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

